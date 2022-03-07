Calgary United for Freedom rally diverted by counter protest

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The Calgary 'United for Freedom' rally has gone on since the beginning of our government's COVID-19 venture, but now amidst a reduction in some regulations, a small counter protest has developed and aimed itself at obstructing those who seek a further reduction of government imposition.

Before the protest marched through the city, we spoke with some in the crowd to find out — now that some COVID measures have eased — how they felt about recent changes, and their focus moving forward.

They stood strong in their resolve, pointing out concerns that our politicians may attempt to implement such measures again. Pastor Artur Pawlowski was also in focus, as he is still being kept behind bars over his alleged involvement in the Coutts blockade, charged under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act.

To help Artur's legal defence, you can donate at SaveArtur.com.

As the freedom protest made its weekly way through the city, a new counter protest stood in their way.

Police formed a line between the protest and counter demonstration, as the freedom rally walked around the counter protest group to carry on through the city. Last week, this counter protest was first seen on the sidewalk as the freedom rally walked past, this time they blocked the regular route of the freedom rally, and next week we will see what transpires if the groups meet again.

We did reach out to those counter protesting for comment, but none were willing, though some would ask what exactly are they against?