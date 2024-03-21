Calgary writer speaks out on perils of gender ideology

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Anyone who doesn’t think there is a war on women going on these days (sports, shelters, prisons), then how do you explain that last week, a Canadian FEMALE Supreme Court justice said the term “woman” is… confusing?

Rather, Sheila Martin stated that “person with a vagina” is the proper term. Imagine having this woke kook deciding your legal fate?

In any event, earlier this month, Rebel News avoided the uber-woke International Women’s Day march in Toronto. Instead, we covered an event called “An International Women’s Day Celebration”, subtitled: “Join us for real talk from today’s leading activists and commentators on women’s rights and protections.”

It was straight talk from real women. And this expression of sanity and common sense was equal parts refreshing, entertaining, and educational.

Prior to the formal speeches, Rebel News was able to secure exclusive interviews with most of the presenters. This included Eva Kurilova. She’s a Calgary-based writer who explores the impacts of gender ideology on women, children, and society as a whole for publications such as Gender Dissent, The Distance, and Reduxx.

Check out our interview with Eva. Despite being openly lesbian, she is no fan of the radical transgender movement, which is targeting all biological women regardless of their sexual orientation.