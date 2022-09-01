California school district claims there are 'eight' genders, not two

The Genderbread Person

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

A California school district is teaching children that there are not only two genders, or even three, but there are up to eight or nine.

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District has a textbook which lists numerous different genders including agender, androgynous, bigender, cisgender, gender fluid, gender non-conforming and gender questioning.

Additionally, the textbook references 10 different sexual preferences, adding new ones to the list which are: androsexual, polysexual, skoliosexual, demisexual, pansexual, gynesexual, and asexual.

In a report by Fox News, a mother of a child in the school district railed against the education system, and she also charged that the school is sexualizing children.

“We are placing them in a situation where they think that this is safe, that this is healthy, this is how we show love,” said Alicia Beget. “And so they are being exploited by very evil people.”

“This is part of a larger agenda that those at the very top are well aware of what they’re doing,” she said.

As with other woke school districts promoting similar lessons on gender and sexuality, the school district uses the "genderbread person" to push radical gender theory in classrooms.

The school district made headlines last year after Libs of TikTok highlighted a video from a teacher in the school who bragged about encouraging kids to pledge their allegiance to a progressive Pride flag in the classroom. The teacher bragged about removing the U.S. flag.

Responding to the report, a spokesperson for the school district stated that the district follows “the state-adopted standards for health education, which includes sexual health. We use a state-approved health curriculum with select modules, taught by credentialed teachers.”

“Parents can opt out their child from participating in comprehensive sex education. Parents also have the ability to review all curriculum taught in our schools so that they can be well-informed and make the best decisions for their child. We understand that there are varying viewpoints and beliefs and we follow California State Standards for curriculum, while also supporting parent choice,” the school district claimed.