Call for Alice Springs elders to denounce shocking assault

Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, Jacinta Price, has urged Warlpiri elders to condemn the recent brutal attack on a 16-year-old girl in Alice Springs.

The incident, captured on camera, depicts the victim being assaulted by up to 10 young offenders on March 16th.

In a passionate address to Parliament, Senator Price, expressed deep distress over the incident, suggesting it might be related to cultural payback.

This is Alice Springs (2024)



Calling out appalling behaviour is not racism. pic.twitter.com/1YRZzDRThK — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) March 25, 2024

She vehemently denounced such practices, stating they have no place in modern Australian society.

"There's no place for this violence on our streets in Australia in 2024," she declared, highlighting the need for equal treatment of Indigenous Australians and non-Indigenous citizens.

Calling for unity in condemning the act, Senator Price emphasised the importance of community leaders taking a stand against violence. She also criticised the romanticisation of traditional culture, urging for a shift in attitudes to better support marginalised communities.

Senator Price's remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the Albanese Government to address youth crime and anti-social behaviour in Alice Springs. Despite significant funding commitments, concerns persist over the effectiveness of these measures as crime continues to spiral out of control.

Meanwhile, the victim, having briefly sought treatment at Alice Springs Hospital, has since been relocated to Yuendumu for further care.

Police report that despite the presence of numerous witnesses, no one has yet come forward with information regarding the attackers.