Can independent MP Derek Sloan's new federal party win in the next election?

As Rebel News’ own Matt Brevner reported, independent MP Derek Sloan is in the process of starting a new federal party, the True North Party of Canada.

Albertans have been hurt by false saviours and floor-crossers alike over the last decade or so. I couldn’t help but wonder if Sloan, and his new party, might wind up like so many others who have set us up only to let us down.

At a recent event, I asked him why we should trust him, how he was different, if he had a plan to keep the party from compromising on principles, whether social conservatives would finally have a home in a federal party and if he thinks the True North Party of Canada can really win.

My interview with Sloan is included in this video, but stay tuned for additional footage from Sloan’s event next week.