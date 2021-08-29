Canada's entering a new kind of dark age with an unprecedented amount of civil liberty infringements

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke about the impact the pandemic has had on the current state of Canada.

He spoke about how the pandemic policies have moved from an inconvenient two-week emergency to “flatten the curve” of infections, to a perpetual, systematic biomedical security state.

On the biomedical security state that's being implemented Ezra said:

Where our every move is tracked; where we cannot go anywhere, whether it’s a gym or a shop or a restaurant or even a private gathering unless we submit ourselves an indefinite series of medical injections by the government. That's just so dystopian. Two years ago you'd be called a madman for saying those things but now you have governments egging each other on; demanding vaccine passports and forced vaccinations and the infringement of civil liberties that we didn't even see during those world wars...And it’s getting worse every day. I don’t know what to say.

