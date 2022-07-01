Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Canada's plunge into left-wing authoritarianism: Rav Arora with Ezra Levant

'Early on, during the lockdowns, I was actually for them... then vaccine mandates came and that really woke me up.'

  • By Rebel News
  • July 01, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) joined Ezra to talk about his recent article in the New York PostOnce a liberal democracy, Canada is now an authoritarian state.

In this interview, the two discuss the lockdowns, censorship and police partisanship. As well, they discuss the lockdowns in Ottawa ahead of Canada Day.

Here's a bit of what Rav had to say:

“Early on, during the lockdowns, I was actually for them. And a lot of conservative friends were like — oh, you just wait, just wait 'til this progresses and we see more and more authoritarianism, and I was like, you know what, it's okay, just a few weeks, a few months, alright, alright, and then vaccine mandates came and that really woke me up. It's like, oh, wow, this is not [the] free liberal democracy I thought I moved to.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

