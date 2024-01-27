Canadian farmers already produce 'sustainable' crops without government intrusion, says one study

dvande - stock.adobe.com

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Stop The War On Farmers Net-zero climate policies are waging war against farmers. If you agree that the government must stop the war on farmers, sign this petition. 7,463 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A groundbreaking study into Canadian agriculture celebrated Saskatchewan farmers as leaders in reducing emissions without arbitrary policy.

First commissioned in 2022, the University of Saskatchewan study analyzed the carbon footprint of staple crops, including canola, wheat, and lentils, from their cultivation in the fields to transportation and processing.

Canada’s carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global weighted average, it uncovered, with Saskatchewan leading the way at 67% — or 1.3 tonnes of carbon emissions gone for every tonne of canola.

In addition, non-durum wheat production in the province achieved a reduction 44% below the international average, reported True North.

"These impressive results are driven by the widespread adoption in Saskatchewan of agricultural innovations and sustainable farming practices that have significantly reduced the number of inputs and emissions needed to farm each acre of land," said researcher Dr. Steve Webb.

"The sustainable practices include reduced tillage, the adoption of herbicide-tolerant canola, the variable-rate application of fertilizer, a robust crop rotation system, and the production of nitrogen-fixing pulse crops," he added.

The Trudeau Liberals announced a plan to reduce fertilizer emissions by 30% by 2030, devastating for Canadian agriculture.



Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland comes out and says:



"there are no people in the world who work harder than farmers."https://t.co/2OvQ5xI55f pic.twitter.com/C4N1dyOkDQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 6, 2022

Ottawa desires Canadian agriculture to "remain competitive," but in a 'net-zero' environment that promotes 'climate resiliency.' In 2020, they proposed a 30% target below 2020 levels for the year 2030.

According to Stuart Smyth, associate professor in agricultural and resource economics at the University of Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) did not use factual information when setting a 30% fertilizer reduction target.

He called it an "unscientific" appeal to voters that "[doesn't have] the agriculture industry's best interests at hand."

"If they're just looking at total pounds used … with the amount of land we're farming, the only way we'd achieve that is to farm less land or use less fertilizer," said Smyth. "There's more fertilizer being used because we're farming more acres."

Critics of the policy ascertain it adds additional strain on farmers. While a 15% reduction is possible using existing efficiency methods, the remaining cut would have to come from reduced fertilizer use.

Trudeau says "there's a lot of disinformation and misinformation" online about his plan to cut emissions.



It's a "voluntary, not mandatory reduction in emissions from fertilizers," the PM claims. pic.twitter.com/Rp4hxR1sfQ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 6, 2023

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers (WCWG) previously claimed the target would "hurt consumers, decrease production, and amplify already extreme food inflation."

According to the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, it would produce devastating economic consequences, projecting potential losses of $841 million for wheat and canola farmers in Western Canada.

"The government has stated that it's a voluntary goal,” said Gunter Jochum, president of the WCWG. “However, they have also said that not meeting this target is not an option."

"It will reach approximately 0.0028% of total greenhouse gasses internationally," he added. "Is it even worth it?"

A separate study by Smyth showed roughly 70 Saskatchewan farms converting 7.2 million acres of summer fallow to crop production across 1991/94 to 2016/19. Total crop output rose from 1.3 billion bushels to 2.1 billion bushels.

During that period, fertilizer use increased by 44%, but farmers applied it differently using in-crop and with-seed applications at different rates. They also sequestered carbon and reduced emissions by removing summer fallow.

"That's the definition of sustainability," said Jochum, adding that farmers are "deeply incentivized" to make their operations sustainable without government involvement.

"We want to produce the most outputs, with the fewest inputs, and keep our operations going long enough to pass them to our children and grandchildren," he said.