Canadian Forces veteran suffering PTSD offered physician-assisted suicide by Veterans Affairs

A Canadian Armed Forces veteran was recently seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury, when he was unexpectedly and casually offered medical assistance in dying by a Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) employee, Global News reports.

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Mark Meincke, a Canadian Forces veteran and host of the Trauma Recovery Podcast to discuss this story.

Explaining the reaction of the veteran community to this news, Mark told David:

Well, the veteran community, like all other communities, have diverse opinions, but they're pretty united on this one: shock and dismay. Although the responses that I — because I'm a center point in the veteran community, so I get all the crosswinds, they come right here — and we have people that had trouble believing it at first, from people that weren't shocked at all because of their own personal experiences with Veterans Affairs. And I have to say David, Veterans Affairs does help people. They've helped me, they helped so many others, but that doesn't mean there's not big gaps — and this is certainly, to say the least, a big gap.

Sharing his personal thoughts on the situation, Mark continued:

Well, David, let's just hope that what is happening here is ineptitude. That's the best case scenario. That this is just, they don't know what else to offer so they're offering assisted suicide. They don't know about all the therapies that I know about that I highlight on my show on a weekly basis. They just don't know. They don't know about it or don't have access to it or there's some other barrier. Let's hope it's just ineptitude. However, the general — what I'm gleaning from all the response in the veteran population is that we're a little bit more cynical. We do believe that it's a budgetary decision. I had a little rant on Facebook saying the same thing. I never would have said that two or three years ago. No chance. I would have thought, there's got to be another explanation. But it could be that cold, David. It could be that this is in fact a budgetary decision wrapped up as compassion.

