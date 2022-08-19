Is a form of apartheid making a come back? Not in South Africa, but in Canada?

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

My spouse said something the other day that struck me. She said that it seems that in our not-so-wonderous woke world of 2022, apartheid is making a comeback. Not in South Africa, mind you, where it was eradicated in the early ’90s. No, a form of apartheid-lite, if you will, is being embraced in so many western democracies due to political correctness and woke-ism and, yes, Marxism.

And the target of this “New Apartheid” is not people of colour, but rather, white people. Indeed, it has become increasingly trendy in some circles to demonize and vilify white folk. The du rigueur buzzwords range from white privilege to white supremacy and hardly a day goes by when there isn’t some story in the popular press disparaging Caucasians.

Why, just the other day I came across a fascinating story in Postmedia headlined:

University offering course called ‘Angry White Male Studies’ The University of Kansas wants to look into the ‘rise’ of the ‘angry white male’ in the United States and the United Kingdom, according to reports. This course charts the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger. The course will be taught by Christopher Forth, who is a professor of history, serving in the departments of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and American Studies. Forth will seek to teach ‘Where does (the angry white male) come from? What’s he angry about? Is his anger misplaced? Is he blaming the right people? How long has this been going on? Is he a global phenomenon? And how do we move forward?’

Oh, thank God a gender studies guru has found some new propaganda to peddle!

But seriously, do white males have a monopoly on anger? Even if one is a hardcore leftist, does anyone really believe there are any valid statistics behind the premise that since the 1950s white males are becoming increasingly upset? I mean, how would you even scientifically track such a phenomenon in the first place?

I’ll tell you who is really rolling in his grave over the perversity on display when it comes to “acceptable” racism and sexism. And it’s not some bitter angry old white man, but rather, a brilliant black scholar. I speak of Martin Luthor King Jr., who almost 60 years ago, gave his most famous speech in Washington, D.C.

Dr. King had it right more than a half century ago in dreaming of a colour-blind society. But today’s so-called progressive leftists and Marxists subscribe to a different mantra, that being “two wrongs make a right.” These radicals are playing a despicable and downright dangerous game when it comes to embracing acceptable forms of racism and sexism – and they are dividing society as they do so.

Did they not learn anything vis-à-vis the dark days of South Africa under apartheid?

