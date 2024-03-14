Canadian military halts ‘aptitude tests’ for dozens of jobs as recruitment struggles continue

Facebook/ Canadian Armed Forces

According to the CBC, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has removed its aptitude test from the application procedure for dozens of jobs. The move comes as recruiting problems persist and the Trudeau Liberals have plans to cut $1 billion from the national defence budget.

The CAF also announced that it will be accepting new recruits with pre-existing medical conditions, another new policy aimed at increasing consistently weak recruiting numbers.

In a conversation with the CBC, Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, a military official involved with recruitment, said that "We're changing things and measuring and adjusting as we go. We don't always get it right but it's moving in a positive direction."

According to NATO’s latest annual report, Canada’s defence spending in 2022 made up 1.3% of its GDP — far removed from the recommended 2% spending target.



The CAF is reportedly facing a 15,225-person shortfall for both active and reserve forces according to the Department of National Defence. Recruitment failures are a "death spiral for the Canadian Armed Forces," said Defence Minister Bill Blair.

"We cannot afford to continue at that pace," he added.

As reported by CBC News, a recent internal memo from the Department of National Defence claims "only 58% of the Canadian Armed Forces would be able to respond if called upon in a crisis by NATO allies right now — and almost half of the military's equipment is considered 'unavailable and unserviceable.'"

The aptitude test that is being removed from the military was intended to test applicants on their problem solving, verbal skills, and spacial ability. Its function was to give officials a better idea of what kinds of roles potential recruits could fill in the military.

Sgt. Cynthia St-Jean, a military recruiter based in Ottawa, told the CBC that certain recruits just "don't like tests."

"We should see an influx, I believe. I think there will be more people comfortable to come in and put in the application while skipping the test portion of things," she added.

The defence department recently released a statement saying that it is moving forward to "explore and trial innovative ways to make the recruiting process as efficient as possible."

The Canadian military's lack of preparedness is cause for concern as multiple global conflicts have recently erupted, including the war in Ukraine, fighting in Gaza, and attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. A $400M air-defence system promised by Canada to Ukraine over a year ago has still not arrived on the battlefield.