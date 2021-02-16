Canadian MPs want to ban mean tweets

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the parliamentarians who want to ban mean tweets, and a study that confuses real threats with hate.

“Why are the politicians focusing on mean tweets instead of actual street criminals like Antifa and BLM rioters?

“This story... rehashed a university “study” that claimed to have study one million tweets. Do you believe that, though? I’m pretty sure they didn’t read a million tweets, aren’t you? I mean, that would take a very long time.

“Chris Tenove commented on the report he co-authored with Heidi Tworek titled “Trolled on the Campaign Trail,” an analysis of more than one million tweets directed at candidates in the 2019 federal election campaign.

“Tenove is a postdoctoral fellow in the departments of political science and history at the University of British Columbia.

“Of the tweets they examined — which included ones later removed for violating Twitter’s hate-speech policies — one per cent were highly negative (threatening or hateful); 15 per cent were of medium negativity (explicit insults); 25 per cent were of low negativity (dismissive or disrespectful); seven per cent were positive; and 12 per cent were unclear.

“So, if you actually believe that they did review one million tweets, they say one per cent were threatening or hateful. But those are two very different things, aren’t they?

If you say you hate a politician, that’s not threatening. That’s your opinion. You're just saying what your emotions are. So how many tweets were actually threatening?”