UNBELIEVABLE: Canadian school board votes to terminate teacher who dared to teach truths about Residential School deaths

By Ezra Levant Stop the Censorship Justin Trudeau is coming to kill Rebel News with the largest censorship plan in Canada, which will even silence everyday Canadians on social media — we must stop Bill C-11! Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Tuesday evening, trustees of Abbotsford B.C.’s school district voted to axe an award-winning educator who dared to teach high school students facts that didn’t align with a misleading politically-correct narrative.

Rebel News first broke teacher Jim McMurty’s story in November of last year after he chose to break his silence about why he had been suspended for the second time by the district six months earlier.

Liberal teacher in BC facing termination after teaching kids to think critically rather than to blindly conform to the hard left’s critical race theory and wokeism shares why the establishment is so scared of him.



Click link for Jim McMurtry’s full story https://t.co/bRGFaAmts8 pic.twitter.com/L0yCruK7Fd — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 8, 2022

The suspension occurred immediately after teachers at W.J. Mouat Secondary were asked to educate students about the now debunked claim originally made by the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation band government which stated that "the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School," some "as young as three years old” had been discovered buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School (KIRS).”

McMurtry included the leading cause of death for students who attended residential schools in his talk, which was illnesses such as tuberculosis.

Will our schools ever teach kids the truth & correct the misinformation they spread about the Kamloops Indian Residential School discovery? No mass grave and not a single body discovered. Check out our investigation at https://t.co/RpznYVqS8w to see the facts for yourself. https://t.co/bK1vjqmnWg — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2022

Perhaps if Mr. McMurtry had simply suggested the “remains of 215 children” which have yet to be discovered nor supported by records of missing KIRS students, were evidence of a mass murder committed by evil Catholics, McMurtry would still be teaching today.

Instead, the expert in history whose lesson on residential school deaths also aligns with facts reported in the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions reports found himself at the mercy of what he referred on his Twitter account as “a small group of woke puritans.”

I have officially been fired by the Abbotsford School District. The trustees have sealed it. Here is my statement. #CanadianScopesMonkeyTrial pic.twitter.com/259RNxyohY — Jim McMurtry (@James_Walter01) February 22, 2023

Rebel News was on site before, during and after McMurtry attended the two-hour school board meeting yesterday, which ultimately resulted in him being terminated in large part for what the board referred to as “inappropriate comments concerning residential schools.”

Rebel News has an exclusive interview coming up with McMurtry so you can hear him detail more of this modern day witch hunt, including how he was treated by the district for informing the public about his plight through Rebel News.

To ensure you don’t miss that report sign up for our email notification list here.

To learn more about what hasn’t been uncovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, become a RebelNews+ subscriber here and watch our investigative documentary called Kamloops: The Buried Truth. You can start your free trial today!