Canadians find publicly-funded health care horrific

Delays in access to health care are a factor in driving Canadians to consider or be offered medical assistance in dying (MAID).

Canadians find publicly-funded health care horrific
Remove Ads

"Participants fairly consistently indicated having great concerns or rather fears about access to services and delays in tests or treatment,” read the survey data collected by the Health Ministry.

According to reporting by Blacklock's on the survey, Baseline Assessment Of Canadians’ Health Data Literacy And Values Related To Health Data Sharing Research Report:

"Findings were based on questionnaires with 3,068 people nationwide and 12 focus groups. The health department paid $198,951 for the research by Earnscliffe Strategy Group."

The Health Department report noted that concerns about Medicare being available when Canadians needed it were the worst in rural areas:

"Access to services was certainly more acutely felt among those living in rural and northern communities."

Delays in access to health care are a factor in driving Canadians to consider or be offered medical assistance in dying (MAID).

Paralympian veteran Christine Gauthier was offered euthanasia when she contacted Veteran's Affairs to have the agency install a wheelchair lift in her home.

To support Rebel News' new documentary, MAID: the Dark Side of Canadian Compassion, donate at www.MAIDdocumentary.com

Canada Health & Medical news Medical Assistance in Dying
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.