Canadians find publicly-funded health care horrific

"Participants fairly consistently indicated having great concerns or rather fears about access to services and delays in tests or treatment,” read the survey data collected by the Health Ministry.

According to reporting by Blacklock's on the survey, Baseline Assessment Of Canadians’ Health Data Literacy And Values Related To Health Data Sharing Research Report:

"Findings were based on questionnaires with 3,068 people nationwide and 12 focus groups. The health department paid $198,951 for the research by Earnscliffe Strategy Group."

The Health Department report noted that concerns about Medicare being available when Canadians needed it were the worst in rural areas:

"Access to services was certainly more acutely felt among those living in rural and northern communities."

The ultimate slippery slope - with the most devastating consequences.



Medical killing is a more common cause of death in Canada now than diabetes.https://t.co/CYd6sz5CIO — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) June 6, 2023

Delays in access to health care are a factor in driving Canadians to consider or be offered medical assistance in dying (MAID).

A mom discovers her son, 23, with diabetes and vision loss has been approved to die under Canada's assisted suicide program. She has a few days to save his life. One of the most permissive MAiD programs in the world is set to expand further. My latest. https://t.co/f7nbKZPD43 — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) October 12, 2022

Paralympian veteran Christine Gauthier was offered euthanasia when she contacted Veteran's Affairs to have the agency install a wheelchair lift in her home.

Canada offered assisted suicide to a Paralympian veteran who wanted a wheelchair lift installed: report. The culture of death is not just about killing the unborn... https://t.co/kcTCMfAqL2 #FoxNews — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 5, 2022

