Cancer survivor confronts Alberta Health at the Whistle Stop Cafe

Just 48 hours before the official relaunch date for Alberta restaurants, the Whistle Stop Cafe was hit with another notice to appear in court for opening in defiance of the provincial government's lockdown on dine-in services.

Friday afternoon, renegade diner owner Chris Scott was visited once again by an Alberta Health Services inspector and the local RCMP. The inspector and police had just come from issuing a similar notice to appear in Stettler provincial court to Carlos Siguenza at the Noble Fox restaurant, 20 kms away in Bashaw. Both owners had been previously issued notices to appear last week for opening against public health orders.

Wednesday, Alberta Health Services won an emergency injunction to close the Whistle Stop, and Scott’s continued breach of the order could have landed him in jail on a bench warrant for contempt of court.

I was on hand when the cops and COVID inspector showed up to serve Chris, and things got a little heated — not between Chris and the officials, but between the customers who were defending Chris from the near constant harassment he has faced for starting the restaurant rebellion that saw dozens of other Alberta restaurants join him in civilly disobedient re-openings.

Chris and Carlos may have won the right to re-open for everyone, but their fight isn’t over. They still face fines, possible closures and stiff sanctions in the future for forcing the government’s hand.

Rebel News is providing top criminal lawyers at no cost to help Chris and Carlos in their battle before the courts through www.FightTheFines.com, where you can also contribute to cover their legal fees.