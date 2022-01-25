Candidate Anne Casabonne tells her side of the story after mainstream media try to discredit her

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Éric Duhaime, leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, recently announced his candidate for the Marie-Victorin political riding in Longueuil. It is none other than Anne Casabonne, a very talented actress who has always been politically involved, who decided to stand up against the discriminatory vaccine passport.

As a result, a lot of misinformation was spread about her, and the mainstream media tried to discredit her.

I wanted to give her the chance to tell us about herself, what she wanted to express when she spoke out against this passport, and thus divulge the true information about her.

Éric Duhaime, chef du Parti conservateur du Québec, a récemment annoncé sa candidate pour le comté de Marie-Victorin à Longueuil. C'est nulle autre qu'Anne Casabonne, une actrice de grand talent, qui a toujours été engagée politiquement et qui a décidé de se lever par rapport au passeport vaccinal discriminatoire.

Suite à cela, beaucoup de désinformation a été divulguée à son sujet et les médias traditionnels ont tenté de la discréditer.

J’ai voulu lui donner la chance de nous parler d’elle, de ce qu’elle a voulu exprimer lorsqu’elle a parlé contre ce passeport et ainsi divulguer les vraies informations à son sujet.