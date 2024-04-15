Carbon tax protest in Lloydminster enters second week

The demonstration against the hike in Trudeau's inflationary tax on everything began April 1, as the Liberals so-called "price on pollution" jumped from $65 per tonne to $80 per tonne.

Right-wing extremism spotted at the anti-carbon tax protest just West of Calgary! https://t.co/8miah4Ytbd pic.twitter.com/hEwiyNhefM — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) April 7, 2024

Protests all across the country began April 1 with a handful, including one west of Calgary maintaining a constant presence.

Convoy of Ontario farmers and supporters are heading out to protest Trudeau's carbon tax. https://t.co/ddpnvdvR3J pic.twitter.com/LLWANMeUYc — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) April 9, 2024

The protest in Lloydminster on private land on the Saskatchewan side of the border city has been entirely peaceful although there were some tense interactions with local RCMP early on.

I went to the ongoing carbon tax protest in Lloydminster today.



They've been protesting consistently there since April 1st.



They've got bouncy castles! pic.twitter.com/V0NFPZpB9K — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 14, 2024

Some demonstrators are staying full time at the encampment, however most are coming and going throughout the week.

Carbon tax protest west of Calgary shows no signs of ending



Although there was a tense standoff with police early in the protest, the conflict ended without arrests and the demonstration has been entirely peaceful.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/pnfahFvpq7 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 14, 2024

Protesters told Rebel News they vow to stay "as long as it takes" to make Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to their concerns; they cannot afford a tax.