Carbon tax protest in Lloydminster enters second week

Sheila Gunn Reid reports from the Saskatchewan/Alberta border, where a carbon protest on the Saskatchewan side of the border has entered its second consecutive week.

Remove Ads

The demonstration against the hike in Trudeau's inflationary tax on everything began April 1, as the Liberals so-called "price on pollution" jumped from $65 per tonne to $80 per tonne.

Protests all across the country began April 1 with a handful, including one west of Calgary maintaining a constant presence.

The protest in Lloydminster on private land on the Saskatchewan side of the border city has been entirely peaceful although there were some tense interactions with local RCMP early on.

Some demonstrators are staying full time at the encampment, however most are coming and going throughout the week.

Protesters told Rebel News they vow to stay "as long as it takes" to make Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to their concerns; they cannot afford a tax.

Alberta Canada Stop the Carbon Tax News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.