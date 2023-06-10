Caroline Farrow is at the hands of the British police state for 'causing offence' online

E-transfer (Canada):

Caroline Farrow is fighting her third civil case for 'causing offence'.

She is potentially facing criminal charges, whilst pursuing Surrey police for damages for traumatizing her children because they forced their way into her house without a warrant, and arrested her in 2022 for things she said online.

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said officers attended the address in Guildford as part of a probe into "allegations of malicious communications and harassment," adding that officers "seized a number of electronic devices."

Her children, aged 7, 10, 11, and 12 at the time, were present at the scene and watched as the police said to her, "We’re going to arrest you," before demanding all electronic devices for confiscation.

Caroline Farrow was previously the subject of a five-month police investigation in 2019 after she was accused of calling a man, who claimed to be a transgender woman a "he" on Twitter.

“When I read my rights and told that what I said could be used as evidence against me, I replied that women don’t have a penis,” she tweeted.

