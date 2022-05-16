CBC hiring trauma therapists for journalists

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com﻿

Canada's billion-dollar state broadcaster is looking to hire trauma therapists for their journalists.

According to the posting on MERX, a job posting website:



The Request for Information (hereinafter “RFI”) is to identify Suppliers that can deliver turn-key Critical Incident, Trauma, and Peer Support services tailored to the unique realities of newsgathering teams in the field as well as pre and post-deployment. Development and Implementation of a Trained Peer Support program Globally available in-field, In-person, online, and by telephone 24/7/365 Critical Incident and Trauma supportPre-Deployment Sessions Post-Deployment Support

· including in-person, globally in-field/on-site Rest & Recuperation (R&R) sessions

A CBC reporter gained international infamy for the mean messages he said he received from Ottawa convoy protesters before being forced to admit the texts could have come from anyone:

These are texts the Toronto contact for the Truckers’ convoy calling itself a Freedom Rally sent me. After calling CBC a virus, he goes on to call me a “slave blooded traitor” that will “swing” in time. All I asked for was an interview. #FreedomConvoyCanada #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/3odGwqGBqr — Dale Manucdoc (@DaleManucdoc) January 27, 2022

CLARIFICATION: I received these texts after reaching out to a Toronto contact number listed on a website for the convoy. The texts came from a different number than the contact number. The texter did not identify themselves. — Dale Manucdoc (@DaleManucdoc) January 28, 2022

Submissions to become a CBC emotional support care worker close May 27, 2022.