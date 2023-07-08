The CBC won't stop lying— we need your help to keep them accountable!

The CBC lies, and we need your help to hold it accountable.

The state broadcaster's most recent disagreement with the truth came in the form of a forced correction to a story that nearly flipped the Alberta election in favour of the NDP. It was misinformation that took six months to acknowledge.

CBC published a story alleging Alberta Premier Daniel Smith's office had put direct pressure in the form of email communications on the prosecutorial service dealing with COVID-19 infractions still before the courts.

It would be a catastrophic example of political meddling in the justice system, that is, if it were true.

It was not.

1. For six months, Trudeau's CBC lied about Danielle Smith. There is simply no other explanation, other than it was Trudeau interfering in Alberta's provincial election.



And it almost worked... pic.twitter.com/iWccOQ9pD4 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 6, 2023

After an investigation by a retired judge, Marguerite Trussler, that saw an examination of hundreds of thousands of documents and extensive interviews with all parties, no direct communications were found to have existed.

I have just read every journalists' tweets about the Ethics Commissioner's report on Danielle Smith today. Not one mentions that the commissioner found ZERO evidence that Smith or her staff emailed a prosecutor -- a lie that the CBC continues to publish. https://t.co/ewJyIKDTY3 pic.twitter.com/FSYlAz0I88 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 18, 2023

But the damage was done.

Danielle Smith on the disinfo campaign by Trudeau's CBC:



"They smeared me. They smeared all my office staff. They smeared the independent public service. They smeared the crown prosecutors."



"I do have to consider if they aren't prepared to be fair, accurate and balanced." https://t.co/eEL7wxrZK4 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 7, 2023

The allegations were fake, however, the impact on the Alberta election was very real. It was a fabricated scandal which called into question the premier's ethics in the middle of a hotly contested election campaign.

Legacy media has "created a market for alternative voices because they've been so unbalanced," says Danielle Smith.



Premier Smith adds that she worries Trudeau's regulations will hurt independent outlets.



See the full interview, subscribe at https://t.co/3w9R22NTtu. pic.twitter.com/o1rtIXO5OS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 7, 2023

This isn't the first time CBC has fabricated allegations about opponents of Justin Trudeau's radical progressive agenda.

CBC was forced to correct at least two separate stories alleging foreign funding to last year's anti-mandate Freedom Convoy, laying the groundwork for the government to accuse the peaceful demonstrators of undermining Canadian democracy.

CBC issues second retraction on their convoy coverage https://t.co/m2nhQ6fzzs via @RebelNewsOnline — Keith Wilson, K.C. (@ikwilson) March 11, 2022

The threat of an undermined democracy is coming from inside the house. It's the CBC that undermined the integrity of the Alberta election with their lies about the premier.

The state broadcaster undermined the democratic right of peaceful convoy protesters in the nation's capital by accusing these outraged Canadians of being tools of hostile foreign operatives.

CBC lies.

And they're paid by Justin Trudeau with your tax dollars in nearly $1.5 billion in direct subsidies annually to lie.

CBC knows they lie. Their retractions are an admission.

To send a message to the CBC that we all know that they are peddlers of disinformation and misinformation, please sign the petition on this page.