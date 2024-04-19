'Disowned her own people': Reactions to Liberal MP posing with terror leader

E-transfer (Canada):

Normally, I talk about matters that are global in nature. I talk about freedom of speech, I talk about Donald Trump, sometimes I even report from overseas. But today, I'm reporting from my own neighbourhood in Toronto.

I live in the electoral district of York Centre, which means I have the unfortunate luck of being in a riding whose member of Parliament is Ya'ara Saks. She's a Liberal MP, but she's different than most. Even though she's Jewish, she actually flew to Ramallah to pose for a photograph with the arch terrorist, Mahmoud Abbas.

He was the financier of the terrorist attack that murdered Israeli athletes during the Olympics there. He's the one who, as Palestinian president for life, actually pays the families of terrorists — “pay for slay,” it's nicknamed. He gives them a pension if they attack Jews.

Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks goes from ridiculous to reprehensible, and her constituents are furious



Our Rebel News billboard truck was on the scene as protesters held a rally outside the constituency office of Ya'ara Saks after the Liberal cabinet minister was pictured alongside… pic.twitter.com/mHc5oJfFdN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 19, 2024

That was the man that Ya'ara Saks flew to meet. Not just meet, to embrace with a weird handholding. It's a disgrace, and so I have decided to print up photos of that grotesque meeting and mail them to every single house and apartment in the district.

That's over 40,000 of these flyers, and I stopped by a shopping centre in the district to hand out some and see if people have heard of this incident, what they think about it, and to encourage them to visit our website, FireSaks.com.

Here's what a few of the people had to say:

“The leadership is so lacking,” said one woman. “To call them leaders is really exaggerating, correct? But I'm not surprised by anything. Am I afraid? I'm very afraid.”

Fire MP Ya'ara Saks!



If you agree that MP Ya'ara Saks is a disgrace and doesn't deserve to sit in the House of Commons, please add your name here to the growing chorus of outraged Canadians calling for her to be fired.https://t.co/JU1sQgaHIe. — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 11, 2024

Another man said it's a disgrace that Saks would hold hands with Abbas for a picture.

“Holding hands with a man who denies the Holocaust. He had an essay, a thesis that the Holocaust never happened. So, this is a big slap in the face,” he said. “One thing about Ya'ara is, she's a coward. She'll post stuff on her Instagram but won't allow for comments, so there's no rebuttals, there's no dialogue.”

If you want to read our petition and see more about how Saks is failing her constituents, go to FireSaks.com.