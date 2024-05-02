Good News! The Democracy Fund extends application deadline for Student Journalism Conference

Following numerous requests, we've extended the application deadline for our annual Student Journalism Conference & Job Fair to Monday, May 6, at 11:59 PM ET.

This isn't any ordinary conference and job fair – it's a dynamic platform offering learning opportunities, networking prospects, and the chance to ignite your journalism career.

If you or someone you know is interested in journalism, we invite them to apply to join us in Toronto this summer for this amazing, all-expenses-covered earning opportunity!

Click here to apply now, and make sure to share our application with friends and family!

This year, we will focus on misinformation/disinformation, fact-checking, and reporting on "forbidden subjects," which will take place from July 12 to 14 at the Novotel Toronto North York.

This event offers a unique platform for young Canadians interested in journalism to delve into a three-day intensive program.

Participants will immerse themselves in the fundamentals of modern journalism, with a strong emphasis on digital platforms. Additionally, participants will gain insights into Canada's civil liberties challenges in 2024.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will engage in lectures, interactive sessions, and a final assignment, learning about the latest trends and best practices in journalism while upholding its integrity in the face of censorship.

Not only will it be a weekend full of learning, but attendees will also have the chance to connect with independent journalists and news outlets for potential placements and job opportunities. Our conference has a strong track record of matching emerging talent with exciting job opportunities.

We're honoured to present a lineup of esteemed guest speakers, including Ezra Levant, Andrew Lawton, Sue-Ann Levy, Sheila Gunn Reid, Viva Frei, and other leading journalists.

This year, we're also delighted to welcome special guest Tamara Lich for an interactive journalistic exercise with conference attendees.

If you meet the eligibility criteria and are passionate about pursuing a career in journalism, we encourage you to apply now by filling out the application form here.

We sincerely thank this year's sponsors, True North, The Independent Press Gallery of Canada, Western Standard, and Rebel News, for their invaluable support in making the Student Journalism Conference possible.

We look forward to receiving your application and hopefully welcoming you to the conference this summer!