Canadians divided on which protests get preferential policing

Two-thirds of Canadians say the police give preferential treatment to certain groups when dealing with protests. The perception of the preference depended on voting intention.

According to the latest Angus Reid polling:

“Canadians are near-unanimous (86%) in their belief that the right to protest is fundamentally important to Canadian democracy. But there is a concurrent sense among many that not all groups who set out to demonstrate receive the same treatment from authorities.

Overall, two-thirds of Canadians (64%) say the police give preferential treatment to certain groups when dealing with protests. One-in-five (21%) disagree, led by those over the age of 54 (26%).

Canadians of all political stripes largely feel that police response and engagement at various protests is not applied consistently, with at least three-in-five past Liberal (60%), Conservative (68%), and NDP (73%) voters saying so.”

Conservative voters felt left wing protests, including those against Israel, were being favourably treated by police. Left wing voters overwhelmingly responded that right wing protests were favoured by police.

Over 2/3 of NDP voters think that people protesting right-leaning causes get preferential treatment when they protest. Over 1/3 think that pro-Israel protesters are getting preferential treatment from police.

However, NDP and Liberal voters appear to be the minority.

The Conservatives are headed towards a supermajority country, projected to hold 211 seats out of 338 if the next election were held today.

With more Canadians uniting under the Conservative banner, perhaps Justin Trudeau is the great uniter he paints himself to be.

