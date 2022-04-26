EXCLUSIVE: CBC on track to dish out well over $12 million in pay raises in 2022

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

Canada's state broadcaster is set to dish out more than $12 million in pay raises this year.

The information about the pandemic windfall for staff at the taxpayer-funded CBC comes from an access to information filing done by Rebel News.

We asked the government:

Please provide the amount of employees that received a pay raise in 2020, and in 2021 (separately). Please also provide the cost of said pay raises for 2020, and 2021. Omit pay raises due to promotion to new positions, but include step pay raises. Provide records for calendar year 2020, and calendar year 2021.

In 2020-2021, 6,700 employees at the CBC received a cumulative $11,989,307 in pay raises.

For the current year to date, with the information up to March 21, 2022, 5,240 employees of CBC have received a total of $9,218,379 in salary hikes.

Average Canadians, meanwhile, admit to feeling squeezed. A recent poll conducted by Angus Reid found that 53% of Canadians felt they could not keep up with the rising cost of living.

“Canadians’ household budgets are becoming squeezed from all angles as the price of goods rises,” the report says. “The costs of food, gasoline, and energy in particular are adding to household bills.”

In January 2022, Canada’s annual inflation rate reached 5.1%, the highest rate in three decades. Inflation outpaced wage increases of 2.4% over the same period.

READ THE DOCUMENT: