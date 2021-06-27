"We are here to tell them that we are free": Protesters rally outside CBC building in Sherbrooke, QC

It was a great weekend of traveling, from Quebec City to Sherbrooke and then to Montreal, from one demonstration to another. Despite the gradual reopening of the province, people are calling more strongly than ever for the end of the emergency orders which allow the Legault government to govern by decree.

In Sherbrooke, in front of the CBC/Radio-Canada building, demonstrators expressed their desire to have a public debate on COVID and vaccine requirements. I also asked them what they thought of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's last press conference, discussing the future implementation of a vaccine passport for travellers.

Meanwhile in Montreal, people have opted for a distinctive strategy to capture the attention of the population. Protesters have orchestrated the performance of 'zombies' who listen to health measures without ever asking questions. Quebec had a weekend full of energy and new tactics to educate people about what is going on right now.

