CBC Releases List of Words You Should Stop Saying

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a recent CBC piece entitled Words and phrases you may want to think twice about using.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“It’s written by Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang. Her biography says 'Priscilla Ki Sun Hwang is a reporter with CBC News based in Ottawa. She's worked with the investigative unit, CBC Toronto, and CBC North in Yellowknife, Whitehorse and Iqaluit. She has a Master of Journalism from Carleton University.' “Oh my god. White horse? How racist. Yellow knife? That’s even more racist. But seriously: Master? She’s a master of journalism? Oh my God. Doesn’t she know that master was the word used for people who had slaves? Is she a slave-master? I’m so triggered! “Oh, so only she gets to be that crazy? “I want to say something; yesterday we talked about how people who come to Canada sometimes come for freedom, and sometimes come just because it’s better, perhaps financially, than where they came from. I think Priscilla was born in Canada, but she is of Korean heritage. It makes me very sad that someone whose people is cut in two, where half the country is under totalitarian, Orwellian slavery, is called for word police and thought police. “It would be like if a Soviet émigré to Canada or America, and I mean someone whose parents fled tyranny, became enthralled with Marxism at university, and started becoming a word police tyrant. It’s how I feel when I see anti-Israel Jews. It makes me sad.”

So let’s go through this

