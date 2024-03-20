Chinese Communist Party used Winnipeg lab for bioweapons research and intelligence gathering: report

The Canadian Press / John Woods

A Canadian scientist working out of the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg was tasked by the Chinese Communist Party (CPP) with a "biological intelligence collection mission," according to new reporting from The Bureau.

Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, who now resides in China after being fired from her role at the highly-sensitive Winnipeg lab, reportedly worked to benefit the CPP according to an assessment by CSIS.

The former Canadian scientist is said to have conducted extremely risky research — along with hand-picked Chinese colleagues — on Ebola and other dangerous bat-borne pathogens at the Winnipeg lab to aid China's capabilities.

Dr. David Asher, a U.S. State Department official who led the investigation into the origin of COVID-19, assesses that scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were likely responsible for the pandemic due to shoddy research practices. He also says the evidence suggests Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and her colleagues at the Winnipeg lab were involved in some of the dangerous research.

Health Minister Mark Holland previously claimed that "At no time did national secrets, or information that threatened the security of Canada, leave or enter the lab."

According to The Bureau, "On the contrary, analysis of partial disclosures from CSIS’s 'Canadian Eyes Only' documents suggests the People’s Liberation Army’s most senior biological weapon research agents took significant control of Canada’s infectious disease and vaccine production systems from at least 2013, in operations coordinated from the highest levels in Beijing."

The Bureau report also noted, "In March 2019, Dr. Qiu and a second Winnipeg Lab scientist that had previously collaborated with Chinese military researchers on Ebola, sent Nipah and Ebola and mice and guinea-pig adapted viruses from the Winnipeg Lab to Wuhan Institute of Virology, redacted emails show."

The Trudeau Liberals have been seeking to block additional investigations into the dangerous activities at the Winnipeg lab.

Dr. Qiu reportedly also exchanged emails with high-level officials at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2018 about how to transport Nipah virus strains and Ebola from the lab in Winnipeg to the lab in Wuhan.

The former Canadian scientist has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing when questioned by law enforcement. As reported by Rebel News, she is reportedly working under a pseudonym and continuing her research in China.