Civil Liberties lawyers threatened by Ottawa police on Canada Day
The Democracy Fund is a registered Canadian charity that sent two lawyers to Ottawa to act as legal observers and Charter scrutineers observing any government overreach.
Lawyers for The Democracy Fund (TDF) were threatened with a $1,000 by-law violation in Ottawa today.
TDF has sent two lawyers to Ottawa to monitor the ongoing Canada Day celebrations and protests.
BREAKING: Our lawyers were just threatened with a $1000 bylaw ticket for displaying this banner in downtown Ottawa on Canada Day.
The Police would not allow the lawyers to have their banner at the event.
After doing some 'lawyering' with the Ottawa Police, the TDF lawyers were able to determine that as long as the banner doesn't touch the ground, they can carry it.
This is not the first time that TDF has sent lawyers to Ottawa. During the winter's Freedom Convoy protests, TDF frequently had a team of lawyers in various cities in Ontario monitoring the peaceful protests.
In fact, just this past week TDF was granted standing to appear during the Public Order Emergency Commission.
NEWS RELEASE
TDF receives standing to the Public Order Emergency Commission.
Please read our official news release here: https://t.co/vPom51iXyM pic.twitter.com/xJem4xPhNO
So, if you're in Ottawa and see some lawyers holding a sign, give them a hand! It's for a good cause.
FREE LEGAL HELP FOR CANADA DAY FINES
Ottawa Police are out of control! They're handing out thousands of dollars of fines to people celebrating and peacefully protesting. If you received a ticket in Ottawa on Canada Day, you may be entitled to free legal help from The Democracy Fund! Please submit your tickets now!SUBMIT YOUR TICKET
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
