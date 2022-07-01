Civil Liberties lawyers threatened by Ottawa police on Canada Day

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name FREE LEGAL HELP FOR CANADA DAY FINES Ottawa Police are out of control! They're handing out thousands of dollars of fines to people celebrating and peacefully protesting. If you received a ticket in Ottawa on Canada Day, you may be entitled to free legal help from The Democracy Fund! Please submit your tickets now! SUBMIT YOUR TICKET

Lawyers for The Democracy Fund (TDF) were threatened with a $1,000 by-law violation in Ottawa today.

TDF has sent two lawyers to Ottawa to monitor the ongoing Canada Day celebrations and protests.

BREAKING: Our lawyers were just threatened with a $1000 bylaw ticket for displaying this banner in downtown Ottawa on Canada Day. pic.twitter.com/QHDa17ilwf — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) July 2, 2022

The Police would not allow the lawyers to have their banner at the event.

After doing some 'lawyering' with the Ottawa Police, the TDF lawyers were able to determine that as long as the banner doesn't touch the ground, they can carry it.

This is not the first time that TDF has sent lawyers to Ottawa. During the winter's Freedom Convoy protests, TDF frequently had a team of lawyers in various cities in Ontario monitoring the peaceful protests.

In fact, just this past week TDF was granted standing to appear during the Public Order Emergency Commission.

NEWS RELEASE 🚨



TDF receives standing to the Public Order Emergency Commission. (1/9)



Please read our official news release here: https://t.co/vPom51iXyM pic.twitter.com/xJem4xPhNO — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) June 29, 2022

So, if you're in Ottawa and see some lawyers holding a sign, give them a hand! It's for a good cause.