Exclusive: Climate scare ministry blew 150k on chauffeured executive vehicles in four years

Former minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Catherine McKenna spent more than double on her chauffeur than her replacement, Jonathan Wilkinson during the same time frame. Her expenses were approximately $110,000, which included the salary of her driver.

The details of the high carbon conveyance for the heads of the government department were revealed in a recent Rebel News access to information filing.

The pandemic and government stay at home orders contributed to the lower car expenses for Wilkinson, at nearly $43,000 over the course of a year and a half.

The advice of McKenna's ministry to Canadians was to travel less frequently, to work remotely, and to conserve fossil fuels. However, it was her successor who practiced what McKenna preached. And it was the COVID pandemic and not the climate change that prompted the change in the behavior of the head of the department.

