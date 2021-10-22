CNN doubles down on attacks against Joe Rogan

The Joe Rogan Experience/Josh Hallett

CNN is doubling down on its attacks against Joe Rogan after the popular podcast host called them out for misrepresenting his recovery from COVID-19 after Rogan claimed he was prescribed Ivermectin by his doctor.

The network remarked that the only thing it did wrong was to bruise Rogan’s ego.

In previous broadcasts, CNN claimed he was taking “horse dewormer” to treat the illness.

As detailed by the Washington Post, CNN hosts Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Brian Stelter, Don Lemon, Bakari Sellers, and Jim Acosta mocked Rogan for consuming the medication, which was commonly used to treat parasites.

“When you have a horse deworming medication that’s discouraged by the government that actually causes some people in this crazy environment we’re in to actually want to try it. That’s the upside down where we’re in with figures like Joe Rogan,” said Brian Stelter.

“The United States is now averaging 160,455 new COVID-19 cases every day, including controversial podcast host Joe Rogan saying that he tested positive for COVID and that he says he is taking several medications including a drug meant for deworming livestock,” said Don Lemon.

Speaking to CNN medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Rogan said “They’re lying at your network about people taking human drugs vs. drugs for veterinary–”

“Calling it a horse dewormer is not a flattering thing,” Gupta responded. “I get that.”

“It’s a lie. It’s a lie on a news network,” Rogan replied. “And it’s a lie, that’s a willing, that’s a lie that they’re conscious of; this is not a mistake.”

“Yeah,” Gupta acknowledged.

The episode was detailed in-depth by Rebel News.

Pressed by the Washington Post about the statements it made about the podcast host, CNN responded:

The heart of this debate has been purposely confused and ultimately lost. It’s never been about livestock versus human dosage of Ivermectin. The issue is that a powerful voice in the media, who by example and through his platform, sowed doubt in the proven and approved science of vaccines while promoting the use of an unproven treatment for COVID-19 — a drug developed to ward off parasites in farm animals. The only thing CNN did wrong here was bruise the ego of a popular podcaster who pushed dangerous conspiracy theories and risked the lives of millions of people in doing so.

Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple describes CNN’s remarks as sounding more like the “work of an advocacy group than a journalism outfit.”

“The ‘issue,’ actually, begins and ends with the integrity of CNN’s content,” Wemple wrote. “If we take Rogan’s prescription claim at face value — and CNN hasn’t challenged it — then the network’s coverage was slanted in some cases and straight-up incorrect in others.”