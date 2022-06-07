Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne: Does the left REALLY care about gun control?

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News was present at the Young Women's Leadership Summit 2022, an event hosted by Turning Point USA in Dallas, Texas, that aims to promote women leadership and conservative values.

During this three-day event, we managed to interview many high-profile speakers. One of the speakers we talked to is Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne.

Van Duyne is a Republican representative for the state's 24th congressional district, which is also where the Young Women's Leadership Summit was held. She is also the former mayor of Irving, Texas.

Van Duyne spoke to Rebel News about her satisfaction of seeing so many women who wish to see the country go in a strong direction by becoming engaged in the political discussions attend the convention.

She also discussed how the city of Irving had a good relationship with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement back when she was mayor. She expresses concerns over the increase in violent crime that is happening in cities nationwide due to the border crisis.

The congresswoman also condemns the Biden administration calling for a federal ban on firearms, saying “Instead of going after criminals, they're going after law-abiding citizens.” She also criticized the left for ignoring gun violence in liberal cities, where they tend to have more gun control laws.

