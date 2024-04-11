Conservatives call for action after high-ranking liberal accused of tipping off Dong about CSIS surveillance

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

On Thursday, a bombshell revelation emerged, implicating a senior member of the Liberal Party in the alleged leaking of classified national security information to Han Dong, who was a Liberal candidate at the time and is now an independent Member of Parliament.

The disclosure has ignited calls from the Conservatives for a thorough investigation.

A top Liberal official broke the law.



They received a CSIS briefing and then leaked classified information, resulting in Han Dong being tipped off that CSIS was monitoring him.



PMJT must end the coverup & tell Canadians when he first learned of this criminal leak. pic.twitter.com/fvnJb2igfT — Michael Cooper, MP (@MichaelCooperMP) April 10, 2024

The motion to investigate alleges that, based on media reports, a Liberal Party insider informed Dong of being under surveillance by Canada's intelligence agency, CSIS, in 2019.

The leaked information, presumably obtained from classified national security briefings, not only undermines the integrity of Canada's intelligence operations but also raises serious concerns about potential violations of the country's national security laws, according to the Conservatives.

During Wednesday’s question period, Cooper asked: “Today, the Globe and Mail reported that a top Liberal broke the law by leaking classified information that resulted in the member for Don Valley North being tipped off that he was being monitored by CSIS. So who broke the law? What is the name of that top Liberal?”

This information would typically be restricted to those in the highest levels of government, and leaking it to the Liberals has now prompted many to cry foul.

In response to these revelations, MP Michael Cooper has taken action by posting a motion calling for an investigation.

BREAKING



A Liberal Party member informed a Liberal candidate and now MP that Canada's spy agency was monitoring him.



Only Trudeau's top officials would have access to this information.



Has Justin Trudeau referred the matter to the RCMP?



Motion to investigate. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Wkznm7lx0o — Michael Cooper, MP (@MichaelCooperMP) April 11, 2024

The motion calls forward a slew of PMO members and Liberal staff, including a name that may be familiar to those who followed the recent Committee on Foreign Interference, such as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Brian Clow.

The Director of CSIS, David Vigneault, the Commissioner of the RCMP, Michael Duheme, and the National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, Nathalie Drouin, are among those mentioned by name.

"The implications of this breach cannot be overstated," MP Michael Barrett said on X in response to the revelation. "A senior Trudeau official leaked classified national security information to a Liberal. There are serious penalties based on Canadian security laws for offenders. This demands a full investigation."