Conservative non-confidence vote fails, no 'carbon tax election' expected this year

Parliament voted down a Conservative motion on Wednesday to hold a springtime carbon tax election.

“Big government has left poor people,” said Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre. “What we want is precisely the opposite.”

“Canadians do not live in Liberal land,” added Deputy Opposition leader Melissa Lantsman. “They live in the real world.”

The former sponsored the motion urging for the federal government to dissolve Parliament, owing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s "costly government for increasing the carbon tax 23 percent on April 1."

However, it failed by a vote of 204 to 116, with the Bloc Québécois voting alongside the Liberal-NDP coalition to reject the motion, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“We cannot in good conscience stand by while this Prime Minister imposes more misery and suffering on the Canadian people,” said Poilievre in his opening remarks.

“Canadians are good, they are decent, they are hard working,” he noted. “They do not have to give up on the things they used to take for granted — affordable food and homes — just for the incompetence and ego of one man. He is not worth the cost.”

After hours of heated debate, the Opposition called for the federal government to call for a “carbon tax election.”

Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, called it a “foolish ploy to assassinate Trudeau’s character.

“The Conservative Party today is not a progressive party, it is a party that Canadians cannot trust,” said MP Lamoureux. “You have completely lost it, Kevin,” replied Conservative MP Ron Leipert.

“The current Conservative Party has abandoned its heritage,” continued Lamoureux. “You know nothing of it,” replied Conservative MP Rick Perkins.

“They look at their empty fridges at home, they look at the price of gas at the pumps,” added Lantsman.

“They do not do Liberal math. They do real math. The real math is getting harder every day,” she said.