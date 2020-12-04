Conservative Ontario, Alberta premiers have VERY different approach to COVID and the media

It's not secret that Alberta and Ontario are two very different provinces. One thing both provinces do have in common, however, is that both have conservative premiers: Jason Kenney of the United Conservative Party in Alberta, and Doug Ford of the Progressive Conservative Party in Ontario.

In this Rebel News DAILY Livestream clip, Andrew Chapados and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the difference in approach, and in media coverage, between the two premiers.

Ford and his newfound friendliness with the same media that ruthlessly, relentlessly criticized his late brother, and former mayor of Toronto, Rob. Meanwhile, Kenney is lambasted daily by the media no matter what he does.