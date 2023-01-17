Conspiracy charges dropped against Coutts woman

Among the group of thirteen arrested across two locations, four were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, with the targets being the RCMP.

The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh
63-year-old Joanne Persons still faces charges of dangerous driving after she is alleged to have gone around a police checkpoint during last February's anti-covid restriction border blockade in the southern Alberta village.

That charge stems from a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Persons was one of eleven people arrested on her property on February 14, 2022, in a police raid that uncovered "13 long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, a large quantity of handguns and high-capacity magazines".

Four other men remain behind bars for related conspiracy to commit murder and weapons charges after police alleged the quad were plotting to kill RCMP officers in the tense but peaceful protest against vaccine mandates. Court proceedings for the men are subject to a publication ban. The four are alleged to have been at Persons Coutts-area home.

Three other Coutts-area truckers are also charged with unrelated mischief offences for the two-week long border blockade.

Rebel News journalists were on the scene of the Coutts blockade from the beginning.

To see the full-length documentary of what really happened during the border blockade, please visit www.TruckerDocumentary.com.

