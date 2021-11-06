Corporate media turning a blind eye to Big Pharma conflicts of interest

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS on Twitter) joined Thursday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss two of his recent articles for True North, which outline significant failures on the part of major media outlets to disclose a doctor's and a professor's affiliations with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca, respectively.

Discussing the subject matter of these articles, Cosmin told Ezra:

"It wasn't very hard — both of these individuals do not hide their background... so either the media incredibly failed to do their due diligence, or they purposefully did not mention this fact in numerous articles, especially with Jim Kellner, who has been paraded as the leading authority for child vaccination in Canada, he has done dozens of articles in the past few months and that is because... Health Canada has approved testing on certain vaccines for the 5-11 age group."

