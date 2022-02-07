Corrections Canada issues a sole-source contract for a ‘specialist in gender dysphoria’
The ladies in lockup at the Joliette Institution will soon have access to a taxpayer-funded sexologist.
Although Canada's Liberal-led Parliament just passed a law banning conversion therapy, the federal correctional department is now hiring a conversion therapist of sorts to work with biologically male offenders being housed in a Canadian women's prison.
The contract was issued to Marie-Ève Landreville, based in Ste-Thérèse, Qc., without bidding to a sexologist.
She will receive $26,500.00 for one year's worth of expertise counselling gender-confused offenders at the Joliette Institution for Women.
According to the sole-sourced contract posted at www.BuySell.gc.ca, the federal government procurement website, Landreville is to:
Provide mental health services to the patient as a specialist in gender dysphoria. The contractor must provide services to the patient in the form of a therapeutic follow-up specialized in gender dysphoria.
Assess the patient's need for follow-up focused on gender dysphoria in order to establish a follow-up plan outlining the objectives and the proposed framework so that the terms and conditions of the service offer are clearly established;
b) provide the patient with follow-up meetings where the topics deemed relevant to the achievement of the treatment objectives will be discussed.
The contract makes it clear the therapy is to take place with offenders at the Joliette Institution, a women's prison that houses up to 132 inmates in multiple levels of security, including living units for small groups of women inmates in minimum and medium security in an open-concept design model.
