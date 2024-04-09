Coutts Three trial: RCMP witness testifies to 'number of different factions' at protest

E-transfer (Canada):

Cross-examination of Crown witness Mark Wielgosz, an RCMP officer with over 20 years of experience, continued during Monday's proceedings in the trial of the Coutts Three – Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk, and George Janzen – in Lethbridge, AB.

The three defendants are being charged with mischief over $5,000 for their involvement in the Coutts border blockade and protest in 2022, which took place concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, ON. Both demonstrations were broadly opposed to governmentally-imposed mandates, lockdowns, and other restrictions marketed as "public health" measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Wielgosz worked as a liaison between the RCMP and Coutts protesters, and was asked about his experiences in Coutts and dealings with the demonstrators.

While being cross-examined by Alan Honner, Janzen's defence counsel, Wielgosz confirmed that he had said, "It seems that everyone here is in charge," while in Coutts and interacting with the demonstrators. A central claim of the prosecution is that the Coutts Three held a leadership role with control and influence over the protesters.

Wielgosz also agreed with the claim that the Coutts demonstration was composed of "a number of different factions" with different views of how to proceed with the protest and considerations of how to end it.

In a video recorded by Rebel News during the Coutts protest, RCMP officer Chris Manachuk – Wielgosz's liaison partner – praised the demonstrators for maintaining a clean environment in Coutts with congeniality towards police officers.

"Thanks for that," Manachuk said in the video. He continued, "You guys have done a great job. We appreciate it."

Wielgosz also testified that Janzen was "very polite and professional" in his dealings with the RCMP in Coutts. He also described Janzen as "compassionate" towards motorists who were inconvenienced by the demonstration and intermittent blockade.

Wielgosz also agreed that Janzen had been "useful" in helping maintain peaceable assembly at the Coutts protest. He acknowledged that he reached out to Janzen towards the end of the protest when the RCMP began using force to end the demonstration.

The trial is scheduled to run until April 19.