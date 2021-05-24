COVID Restrictions: WWJD? Pastor Shafer Parker on divides in the Christian response to the pandemic

There has been a great deal of discord among Christians as to what a Christian response to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions should look like.

On one hand, you have folks like Rev. Greg Glatz of Knox United Church praising the government for the fencing up of GraceLife Church. On the other hand, you have ardent freedom fighters like Pastor James Coates and, to an even more emphatic degree, Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

These dissenting Christian leaders have extracted diametrically opposed interpretations of the example left by Jesus Christ during his public ministry as presented in the Bible.

So, who is right?

Disagreement among Christians is nothing new, but the current discussion has set up one of the most prominent stages that theological debate has seen in recent history. Even the mainstream media is reporting on this!

The question everyone is asking is simple: what would Jesus do?

I was joined by Pastor Shafer Parker to explore this topic.

Shafer has 39 years of pastoral experience and served as a staff apologist with Faith Beyond Belief. He also recently finished a 12-year stint as senior pastor of Hawkwood Baptist Church in Calgary. He has an M.Div. from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary and is currently completing a D.Min. in Applied Theology with Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Shafer also spent seven years as a professional journalist and editor.