Swastikas were on convoy protesters' flags to 'imply gov't was acting like Nazis,' says the CSIS

A previously secret briefing note obtained by Blacklock's Reporter and penned by the federal spy agency debunks the narrative that the convoy to Ottawa protest was some modern-day Nuremberg rally.

The memo, Freedom Convoy 2022: The Imagery And Significance Of Flags, according to Blacklock's, was written four days after the collective freak-out by the mainstream media and the Liberals when a solitary, unknown, unidentified man was seen on parliament hill holding a large swastika flag.

Someone just sent these my way: More photos of the Nazi flag that was spotted at today's convoy protest. (The other photo that was shared earlier today was taken nearby) pic.twitter.com/XsnAFC08En — Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) January 30, 2022

The new revelations mean that the Liberals knew that the oft-repeated allegations that the month-long anti-convoy protests in the nation's capital were not some sort of Nazi-adjacent occupation of white supremacists but were instead peaceful demonstrators calling the Liberals' discriminatory pandemic actions Nazi-like.

Prime Minister Trudeau had previously accused Conservative MPs, including Melissa Lantsman, who is Jewish, of standing with racist extremists.

ICYMI: Justin Trudeau accused Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, a Jewish woman, of "standing with people who wave swastikas," and refused to apologize. pic.twitter.com/IxkvNJVFsL — MRCTV (@mrctv) February 19, 2022

The outlandish allegations made international news.

Jewish Canadian MP Melissa Lantsman reacts to Prime Minister Trudeau grouping her with ‘people who wave swastikas’ on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’ pic.twitter.com/tDxIw73LTw — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) February 17, 2022

However, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) memo noted:

Within the crowd were a very small number of flags bearing racist or bigoted imagery. These included the Confederate flag and Nazi flags. Others included offensive statements directed at the Prime Minister. These flags can be easily purchased online. The anti-Trudeau flag, for example, is available for sale on Amazon. A small number of individuals displayed handwritten statements or images on their flags in an attempt to focus their message. Specifically, several added a swastika to their flag, not necessarily to self-identify as Nazis but to imply the Prime Minister and federal government are acting like Nazis by imposing public health mandates. Freedom of expression is constitutionally protected in Canada.

The Trudeau government may be playing a game of deflection by accusing political foes of the anti-Semitism the Liberals seem to be turning a blind eye to within their own ranks.

Canada's deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, was recently photographed holding the scarf of a Ukrainian neo-Nazi group.

I saw one nazi flag and one confederate flag held by a masked agitator at the convoy. And yet the lying media used that for three weeks to discredit truckers and their supporters.



BUT THEY WON’T SAY A WORD ABOUT @cafreeland HOLDING A NEONAZI BANNER! pic.twitter.com/dfW5f1Dwre — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) March 1, 2022

Liberal Minister of Diversity and inclusion Ahmed Hussen was forced to apologize last month for hiring a raging anti-Semite, Laith Marouf, to run anti-racism programs after ignoring the brewing scandal for weeks.

🖊️NEW DROP🖊️



Justin Trudeau's Minister of Diversity & Inclusion hired Laith Marouf to train Canadian media in "anti-racism." What did they know and when?



We're thrilled to have the venerable @TerryGlavin here to pick this one apart. https://t.co/IRN3ZNMHAJ — State of Tel Aviv (@StateofTLV) October 11, 2022

Recap. Thx to MP Housefather who publicly stated he warned the Minister well in advance about #LaithMarouf today he has no choice but to admit he sat on this for a month while he hoped it would blow over. This latest spin is desperate. They defunded Hockey Canada in a single day. pic.twitter.com/3yNh6mOnLj — Dan Albas MP (@DanAlbas) October 8, 2022

