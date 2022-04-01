DAILY | April Fools'? The joke is now reality
Alexa Lavoie and Ian Miles Cheong are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Disney exec pledges to make over 50% of fictional characters LGBTQ by end of year
- Words 'he', 'she', 'himself' and 'herself' taken out of B.C. government regulations
- The robodog that barks orders: Four-legged robot issues COVID safety instructions in China, telling people to wash their hands and put a mask on
- Biosynthetic meat to become food staple if "climate conscious" consumers' demands outweigh demand for real meat
- Quebec public health director says 'all options are on the table' in face of 6th wave, hints possibility of reimposing all COVID public health measures
- Globe and Mail Editorial: "COVID-19 is on the rise again, but politicians are acting like the pandemic is over"
- Dyson launches its first wearable technology and it looks futuristic
- Quebec media sign open letter denouncing "phantom trial" held in secret for violating open court principle
- By Rebel News
