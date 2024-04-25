Exposing the antisemitic poison contaminating Western universities

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights how the landscape of higher education has become increasingly fraught with ideological tensions.

The incidents at Columbia University and the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) underscores the gravity of this situation and the shocking rise of antisemitism on university campuses.

The footage sheds light on the takeover of antisemitic sentiments within academic spaces.

While universities should be bastions of free thought and discourse, there's a big difference between expressing dissent and perpetuating cult-like pure hatred.

The footage captures moments of confrontation and frustration, revealing the reality of navigating contentious terrain on campus.

The world is witnessing the erosion of civil dialogue in academic settings and the disconnect between present-day protesters and the intellectual heritage of Western universities, symbolized by the majestic libraries housing the works of ancient philosophers and scholars.

The refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue, preferring instead to chant rehearsed slogans, undermines the credibility of the protesters' cause.

The fear and alienation experienced by Jewish students on campus is a stark reminder of the insidious nature of prejudice.

