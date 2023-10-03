30 ways Canada censors its citizens

On Friday, the Canadian government announced that it was now requiring YouTubers, podcasters and livestreamers to register with the government. Journalists here in Canada were meek, but other countries’ journalists were shocked.

The Canadian government, armed with one of the world's most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all "online streaming services that offer podcasts" must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls:https://t.co/wHOloLgnY2 pic.twitter.com/6noTYceVsg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 1, 2023

But then I saw my friend Billboard Chris’s comment about free speech, being "free to say" whatever, whenever in defiance of the government:

If we don’t have freedom of speech in Canada, why am I not in prison?



Why am I free to say whatever I want, whenever I want, wherever I want, in defiance of what our government wants? — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) October 2, 2023

I like Chris a lot. My first response was: don’t tempt fate, Chris!

Here’s what he often does:

I’m in Abbotsford, British Columbia with my new friend Amrit Birring, along with HUNDREDS from the Sikh Community.



We have a message for our politicians.



Get gender ideology out of schools, or we’re getting rid of you!@abirring pic.twitter.com/2b5PVnzhOy — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) September 30, 2023

This radiation therapist at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago tells me that kids will kill themselves if we don’t turn them into lifelong medical patients and cut off their body parts.



Amidst the verbal diarrhea, I’m told this is necessary for children to express their… pic.twitter.com/Ty29Wmie2P — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) August 25, 2023

Chris is polite. He does a lot of his work in the U.S., where they have the First Amendment. But is he right about Canada? Is he really free? I guess it looks like it.

But I’ve been in the free speech trenches for a while. And I’m sorry to say, what Chris does would absolutely be illegal in more and more places in the country — such as within 100 metres of a drag queen story hour in Calgary. I know, because Pastor Derek Reimer was charged by police for doing just that.

So I thought, maybe I should recap the censorship that’s going on in Canada today. Not just for Chris, but for everyone to know. Some of these examples are bigger than others; some are more subtle. But they are all real. And it’s getting worse.

Here are 30 ways the government censors us in Canada.

