Just like Fidel Castro, Trudeau will silence his critics by any means necessary

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on April 7, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about The Online Streaming Act, sometimes referred to as the ‘Online Censorship Bill’ or the ‘Kill Rebel Law’ that the Trudeau Liberals are desperate to see in action.

Ezra said that it’s no surprise that Trudeau is using authoritarian tactics such as silencing his critics, when he has displayed admiration for China’s ‘basic dictatorship’ and even wrote a long, loving eulogy for Fidel Castro, former dictator of communist Cuba. He read some of that eulogy out loud:

‘It is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of Cuba's longest serving president’ as if Castro were elected and again and again. ‘Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and order. Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation.’ Cuban health care is terrible, but that's like saying, well, Mussolini made the trains run on time.

Ezra explained how Trudeau has even more cunning plans of silencing his people that Castro did.

But if you're going to silence someone, the way to do it in 2023 is much different from how Castro did it a generation ago. And Trudeau knows that. And while his allies, as I showed you, were having noisy press conferences where they absolutely make it clear that they're all about silencing their political enemies, Trudeau is genuinely smarter than that. You see, the truly modern authoritarian uses the Internet, not the police, to censor people wherever possible. When you take over the Internet, there are no shocking TV images of cops beating up your opponents. It's all done online. There's really nothing to see. And that's what I want to warn the world about today. That's the message that everyone who loves or even just likes Canada needs to know. Justin Trudeau has embarked on a massive legislative program to censor the Internet.

He described Trudeau’s plan of doing this in increments, with the first stage of his plan coming into action within weeks when the Liberal senate majority will approve The Online Streaming Act, or Bill C-11.

Join the fight against this this law to silence Canadians by signing our petition here.