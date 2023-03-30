BREAKING: Trudeau passes Bill C-11, heads back to the Senate for debate
Liberal Senator David Richards likened the censorship bill to totalitarian regimes during its third reading on February 2.
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, has released a breaking video on Twitter ringing the alarm bells yet again on Thursday as Justin Trudeau and his government passed the controversial Bill C-11 after ramming it through the Commons without debate earlier in the day.
Bill C-11 is the Online Streaming Act, sometimes called the Online Censorship bill, as it would give the Canadian government the power to tell broadcasters like YouTube and Netflix what they should and should not recommend to viewers online.
Rebel News has been covering Bill C-11 since its inception.
BREAKING: The coalition passed the censorship bill just now, after shutting down debate.— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 31, 2023
What now?
The fight continues—sign here: https://t.co/BewRL0AILI pic.twitter.com/nJoV01SXG3
“The Liberals in coalition with the NDP and Bloc Québécois have just passed the censorship bill out of the House of Commons,” said a dejected Poilievre Thursday evening. He denounced Trudeau earlier in the day for shutting down debate over the controversial Bill C-11.
Now, it heads back to the Senate for debate on whether to push for the amendments it supported initially. If it fails to pass the Senate, it will be returned to the Commons for debate on amendments to the legislation.
Poilievre remained confident in the “free speech warriors” within the Senate, including Conservative Senator Leo Housakos, who held the bill back for the better part of a year.
“He’s going to fight like hell to stop it from passing,” claimed the Opposition leader of Housakos.
"Governments, bureaucrats and the CRTC should not be the ones deciding what pops up on our feed," says Senator Leo Housakos, delivering sharp criticism of the Trudeau Liberals' plan to regulate online content.https://t.co/ALYS4KLn0m pic.twitter.com/mPxsvNDtVK— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 22, 2023
In addition, Liberal Senator David Richards likened the censorship bill to totalitarian regimes during its third reading on February 2.
“Stalin again will be looking over our shoulder when we write,” he said, drawing additional similarities between this bill and dictatorships.
“In Germany, it was called the Ministry of National Enlightenment,” continued Rochards, as he compared it to the Reich Ministry for Propaganda and Public Enlightenment which controlled film, radio, theatre, and the press during Hitler’s reign in Nazi Germany.
But if it passes the Senate, Poilievre said they would look for other means to challenge the legislation.
Rebel News boss @EzraLevant raises concerns over Trudeau's online censorship efforts to Facebook rep Rachel Curran and Conservative @SenatorHousakos.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 30, 2023
Both are opposed to bills C-11 and C-18.https://t.co/1YG82sBZQ2 pic.twitter.com/EEKhBGJWI3
“We’re going to fight the CRTC to make sure that we limit their ability to censor what you see and say online,” he said, though remained mum on further details.
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez previously declined most of the proposed amendments made by the Senate, claiming they “created loopholes,” prompting law professor and Bill C-11 critic Michael Geist to remind Rodriguez that Canadian content creators are not loopholes.
Geist argued this is “disinformation” and revealed the true intent of the legislation: To retain power and regulate user content.
Broadcasting in Canada is regulated by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), a regulatory authority that works at arm’s length from the federal government.
Trudeau doesn’t have to ban Rebel News anymore. He can just order the big Internet companies to make us disappear. Several journalists have called the Bill C-11 "Online Streaming Act," the “Kill Rebel Law.”— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 3, 2023
FULL REPORT by @EzraLevant: https://t.co/bEiVqkAiRt pic.twitter.com/EuiSji2Fn1
“The bill would give the CRTC new powers — but exactly how or even if the CRTC would use them cannot be determined through an analysis of the bill alone,” the Senate website reads.
“Aspects of this bill may have a sweeping effect on broadcasting in Canada — or modest effect, depending on future CRTC decisions.”
Any person and/or business violating specific provisions of the sweeping regulations will have hefty financial penalties imposed by the CRTC.
This is a breaking story, more updates will come.
- By Ezra Levant
PETITION: Stop The Censorship
46,513 signatures
Goal: 100,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.