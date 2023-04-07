INTERVIEW: Manny Montenegrino Performs An Ethical Audit of Justin Trudeau

Warren Buffett once said that when he hires people, he looks for honesty first, then intelligence, and finally work ethic. And you know what? I couldn't agree more.

Honesty and character should be the most important qualities that any worker or CEO possesses. After all, you don't want someone who is clever and hardworking but also dishonest in your company. That's a recipe for disaster.

It's interesting to hear this from one of the world's richest men, who you might expect to value intelligence and work ethic above all else. But he's right. At a certain point in time, professional conduct and trustworthiness become the most important assets that anyone can have.

And that brings me to Justin Trudeau. If we were to subject his government, especially in recent months, to an ethical audit, would he pass? Would he be hired by Warren Buffett? I'm not sure if he has the intelligence needed, and I certainly don't think he has the work ethic. But most importantly, I think he is sorely lacking in ethics.

Children don't listen to what you say, they watch what you do. And the same goes for leaders. Everyone looks to see how the boss behaves, and in Trudeau's case, I don't think his leadership passes the ethical test.

Joining me for an in-depth interview is Manny Montenegrino, the CEO of Think Sharp and former lawyer to Prime Minister Stephen Harper to discuss Justin Trudeau's record as a leader and perform an ethical audit of sorts.