Web of control: Trudeau rules YouTubers and podcasters must register with the government

Tonight, Ezra breaks down an alarming turn of events, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unleashed a new wave of control over the nation's internet landscape.

On a quiet Friday afternoon, he dropped a bombshell: all YouTubers, podcasters, and online streamers must now register with the government. This move, framed as a step toward 'modernizing' Canada's broadcasting system, has sent shockwaves through the online community.

Today, we are taking a major step forward to modernize Canada's broadcasting system!

Following broad consultations, we are releasing our first 2 decisions, including which online streaming services must register with us.

Trudeau's attempt to regulate the vast expanse of the internet raises serious questions.

Can the government truly modernize something as dynamic and diverse as the internet, a space that has thrived precisely because of its freedom?

The decision to empower the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), an organization rooted in the age of radio and TV, with jurisdiction over the internet seems not just outdated but regressive.

This move echoes historical censorship tactics, reminding us of Communist Romania's control over typewriters. In this digital age, registering content creators raises concerns about the freedom of speech and journalistic integrity.

Jordan Peterson, Canada's leading YouTuber, staunchly refuses to comply, sparking a potential standoff that may redefine online freedom.

Trudeau's aggressive approach isn't new. Recent legislation, including Bill C-11, placed the entire internet under governmental control, allowing alterations in algorithms and deciding the trustworthiness of news sources.

The proposed Online Harms Act, described as draconian by critics, gives Trudeau the power to ban entire websites, mirroring censorship methods employed in countries like China and North Korea.

What's even more disconcerting is the silence from mainstream media outlets. If they seem complacent, perhaps it's because they've aligned themselves with the government in exchange for financial support. As independent voices face stifling restrictions, the very essence of a free and open internet is at stake.

Trudeau's move not only affects Canadians but also encroaches on American broadcasters with Canadian audiences, potentially violating the First Amendment and international trade agreements.

This battle for digital freedom is a fight that resonates far beyond Canada's borders. As the government's grip tightens, the global community must stand in defense of the internet as a space for creativity, diversity, and unrestricted expression.