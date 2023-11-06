We in Canada admire America, so we’re concerned when we see it falling away from freedom

Tonight, Ezra Levant fills in on Infowars as the guest host of the legendary Alex Jones Show.

Broadcasting from the Infowars studio in Texas, Ezra covers some of the most impactful topics in Canada, including a warning to liberty-minded Americans of what could come their way if the U.S. re-elects Joe Biden or moves even more left with a replacement like California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Sharing scenes from here in Canada, Ezra looks at the pro-Hamas rallies that have been held across the Western world. Plus, he compares these hostile demonstrations calling for the destruction of Israel with the peaceful Freedom Convoy protest which took over Ottawa in opposition to vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions.

Delving further into the Freedom Convoy, Ezra informs the audience on the latest developments in the trial of organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

He also takes a look at World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab's infamous line about "penetrating cabinets" like that of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and looks at the world's largest cricket farm, located here in Ontario.

GUESTS: David Menzies on the latest on transanity after 50-year-old biological man participated in a swimming competition with 13-year-old girls. Plus, Sheila Gunn Reid joins for the latest on the Trudeau Liberals' infamous MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) program.