We in Canada admire America, so we’re concerned when we see it falling away from freedom

  • Rebel News
  • November 06, 2023
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Tonight, Ezra Levant fills in on Infowars as the guest host of the legendary Alex Jones Show.

Broadcasting from the Infowars studio in Texas, Ezra covers  some of the most impactful topics in Canada, including a warning to liberty-minded Americans of what could come their way if the U.S. re-elects Joe Biden or moves even more left with a replacement like California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Sharing scenes from here in Canada, Ezra looks at the pro-Hamas rallies that have been held across the Western world. Plus, he compares these hostile demonstrations calling for the destruction of Israel with the peaceful Freedom Convoy protest which took over Ottawa in opposition to vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions.

Delving further into the Freedom Convoy, Ezra informs the audience on the latest developments in the trial of organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

He also takes a look at World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab's infamous line about "penetrating cabinets" like that of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and looks at the world's largest cricket farm, located here in Ontario.

GUESTS: David Menzies on the latest on transanity after 50-year-old biological man participated in a swimming competition with 13-year-old girls. Plus, Sheila Gunn Reid joins for the latest on the Trudeau Liberals' infamous MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) program.

Canada United States News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.