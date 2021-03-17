SPYING ON CITIZENS: Trudeau pays US defence contractors to spy on Rebel News

Who is the greatest military threat to Canada?

Is it China?

Is it Al Qaeda, ISIS or the Taliban?

Or maybe it’s Russia?

Well, according to Justin Trudeau and his defence minister, Harjit Sajjan, it’s us: Rebel News.

The United State Department of Defense and the Canadian Armed Forces, have both funded a joint cyber intelligence operation against Rebel News.

So here’s how it worked:

The U.S. Navy funded the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, to use a program called “SpyonWeb,” to do a work-up on Rebel News. And they produced this report, called the Canada Elections Cyber Forensics Analysis, on October 10, 2019.

Which is quite something, given that the election wasn’t actually until 11 days later. But as you’ll soon see, they knew what they were going to write before they did their “research.”

It’s very, very creepy to be spied on by the U.S. Navy.

It probably isn’t against the law for the U.S. government to spy on me — I’m not an American citizen. I’m one of the most pro-American, pro-NATO journalists in Canada. Which is probably why navy intelligence hates me.

But what about the Canadian Armed Forces? I’m a Canadian citizen, and I have the right to be free of warrantless searches and seizures. The Canadian Armed Forces have a mandate to fight Canada’s enemies — not spy on Canada’s journalists.

So why did Harjit Sajjan then take this study — and fund these Arkansas spies — and have them publish it in Canada?

The study published in Canada claimed to have identified 75 unique YouTube channels, but for the purpose of “brevity” in the report they would just be focusing on Rebel News.

They’re lying. They didn’t study 75 channels. They studied one. The one that they were specifically told to spy on. They just threw in those other 74 to make it look like they weren’t spying on conservatives.

I wonder if anyone will care. If we were a left-wing channel, and Donald Trump were spying on us, would anyone care?

What do you think?

We have access to information requests in to both Queen’s University, which reprinted this smear, and to the University of Arkansas, which really, really doesn’t want to hand over their instructions.

Unlike the CBC, we don't get a billion dollars a year. So if you want to help us fight back against these lies, please visit www.StopSpyingOnUs.com. You can read the full documents for yourself, or donate to help us keep telling the other side of the story.