Alberta Fact Check: Did Danielle Smith's relationship with Trump cause the latest U.S. tariffs?

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi is blaming Premier Danielle Smith's relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump after Washington announced new 50% tariffs on many Canadian goods.

"Despite Danielle Smith prioritizing her relationship with the Trump Administration, they just announced 50% tariffs on Canadian exports. Albertans are paying the price while she puts her political interests first," reads a post from the party on social media.

However, the claim leaves out several key facts.

Holy smokes the NDP are stupid.



90% of Alberta's exports go to the U.S.



Energy is exempt from these latest tariffs.



Imagine if these socialist, antisemitic kooks ever got power.



Nenshi is Alberta's knock-off Mamdani. https://t.co/84iSMFvvcG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 21, 2026

Fact #1: Alberta's biggest export is exempt

The White House specifically exempted Canadian energy products from the latest round of tariffs.

That's significant because the United States is by far Alberta's largest export market, purchasing about 90% of Alberta's international exports, and energy accounts for the overwhelming majority of those exports.

While some Alberta manufacturers may be affected, the province's largest export sector is not.

Fact #2: The White House did not cite Danielle Smith

The White House says the tariffs are part of its broader trade dispute with Canada over issues including retaliatory tariffs on dairy, automobiles and other trade measures, including a ban on U.S. booze, which Alberta removed a year ago.

In which a declaration by U.S. President Trump, posted to the White House website, mentions the LCBO's removal of American booze in March 2025.



"Canadian imports of U.S. alcoholic beverages decreased by approximately 81 percent (from approximately $718 million to approximately… — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) July 20, 2026

Neither the White House announcement nor President Trump attributed the tariffs to Premier Smith or her relationship with the administration.

Fact #3: Alberta is not affected equally

The NDP's statement says "Albertans are paying the price," but the impact will vary considerably.

Ontario's automotive sector, for example, has much greater exposure to the affected manufacturing tariffs than Alberta's resource-based economy.

Because Alberta's primary export — oil and gas — is exempt, the province faces a different economic impact than provinces whose exports are concentrated in manufactured goods.