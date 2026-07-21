Alberta Fact Check: Did Danielle Smith's relationship with Trump cause the latest U.S. tariffs?

The White House says the tariffs are part of its broader trade dispute with Canada over issues including retaliatory tariffs on dairy, automobiles and other trade measures, including a ban on U.S. booze, which Alberta removed a year ago. 

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 21, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi is blaming Premier Danielle Smith's relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump after Washington announced new 50% tariffs on many Canadian goods.

"Despite Danielle Smith prioritizing her relationship with the Trump Administration, they just announced 50% tariffs on Canadian exports. Albertans are paying the price while she puts her political interests first," reads a post from the party on social media.

However, the claim leaves out several key facts.

Fact #1: Alberta's biggest export is exempt

The White House specifically exempted Canadian energy products from the latest round of tariffs.

That's significant because the United States is by far Alberta's largest export market, purchasing about 90% of Alberta's international exports, and energy accounts for the overwhelming majority of those exports.

While some Alberta manufacturers may be affected, the province's largest export sector is not.

Fact #2: The White House did not cite Danielle Smith

The White House says the tariffs are part of its broader trade dispute with Canada over issues including retaliatory tariffs on dairy, automobiles and other trade measures, including a ban on U.S. booze, which Alberta removed a year ago. 

Neither the White House announcement nor President Trump attributed the tariffs to Premier Smith or her relationship with the administration.

Fact #3: Alberta is not affected equally

The NDP's statement says "Albertans are paying the price," but the impact will vary considerably.

Ontario's automotive sector, for example, has much greater exposure to the affected manufacturing tariffs than Alberta's resource-based economy.

Because Alberta's primary export — oil and gas — is exempt, the province faces a different economic impact than provinces whose exports are concentrated in manufactured goods.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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